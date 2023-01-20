Fund names: Waterland Private Equity Fund IX and Waterland Partnership Fund I

Amount raised: €4 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close date: 20 January 2023

Waterland Private Equity Investments held a final close on €3.5 billion for Waterland Private Equity Fund IX and €500 million for Waterland Partnership Fund I, according to a press release from the firm.

The European investment firm began fundraising for Waterland Private Equity Fund IX and Waterland Partnership Fund I in November 2022. Both buyout funds closed at their respective hard-caps, gathering strong support from existing and new investors.

