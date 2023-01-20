Fund names: Waterland Private Equity Fund IX and Waterland Partnership Fund I
Amount raised: €4 billion
Stage of fundraising: Final close
Final close date: 20 January 2023
Waterland Private Equity Investments held a final close on €3.5 billion for Waterland Private Equity Fund IX and €500 million for Waterland Partnership Fund I, according to a press release from the firm.
The European investment firm began fundraising for Waterland Private Equity Fund IX and Waterland Partnership Fund I in November 2022. Both buyout funds closed at their respective hard-caps, gathering strong support from existing and new investors.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments