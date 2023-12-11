The US pension is seeking private equity managers of fund of funds, co-investments and private debt strategies.

Institution: Westfield Retirement Board

Headquarters: Westfield, US

AUM: $290 million

Allocation to private equity: 21.8%

Westfield Retirement Board is seeking proposals from private equity investment managers that offer a combination of underlying partnerships dedicated to three strategies: fund of funds, co-investments and private debt. They intend to commit up to $20 million to the selected mandate and may allocate to more than one fund or manager.

It is noted that the evaluation criteria is based on the organisation, assets under management, investment team, investment philosophy and process, track record in proposed services, and terms and fees.

The deadline for proposals is 26 December 2023. The RFP document can be downloaded here.

