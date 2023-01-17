WestView announces final close

Fund name: WestView Capital Partners V
Amount raised: $1 billion
Stage of fundraising: Final close
Predecessor fund: WestView Capital Partners IV
WestView Capital Partners held a final close of $1 billion for WestView Capital Partners V, according to a press release from the firm.
The Boston-based investment firm launched its fifth flagship growth equity fund in September 2022. The vehicle’s predecessor, WestView Capital Partners IV, held a final close in December 2017 with $700 million in capital raised.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments