WestView announces final close

WestView Capital Partners announces the final close of its fifth growth equity fund.

Fund name: WestView Capital Partners V

Amount raised: $1 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor fund: WestView Capital Partners IV

WestView Capital Partners held a final close of $1 billion for WestView Capital Partners V, according to a press release from the firm.

The Boston-based investment firm launched its fifth flagship growth equity fund in September 2022. The vehicle’s predecessor, WestView Capital Partners IV, held a final close in December 2017 with $700 million in capital raised.

