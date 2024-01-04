Share A- A+ 100%

After a particularly challenging year for Asia-Pacific private equity markets, industry participants hope for a brighter 2024. With that in mind, Private Equity International caught up with market sources to discuss how the region is likely to fare in the year ahead.

Fundraising remains muted

Though fundraising was a challenge the world over in 2023, Asia-Pacific activity was especially subdued. Funds targeting the region collected just $30 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, compared with $85.2 billion across 2022 and $126.6 billion the prior year, according to PEI data.

The factors behind this decline – which include geopolitical tensions, regulatory uncertainty, economic concerns and a home bias – are unlikely to be resolved in 2024.

“In assessing the APAC fundraising landscape for 2024, I believe the challenges will persist, with no immediate signs of easing,” says Niklas Amundsson, a Hong Kong-based partner at placement firm Monument Group. “Compounding these factors is the current geopolitical climate, coupled with the approaching US election, which collectively contribute to a scenario that could be described as a near ‘perfect storm’.”

It isn’t all bad news. Japan, India and Australia are generally touted as having fared better in 2023 than some of their neighbouring markets – a dynamic some expect to continue into this year.

“From the perspective of raising capital for Asian-based managers, outside of a few jurisdictions – such as Japan, Australia and maybe India – 2023 has been an extremely difficult year for fundraising,” notes Vince Ng, a Hong Kong-based partner at placement firm Atlantic-Pacific Capital.

“Japan remains a key focus for many LPs when considering Asian commitments in 2024, which is then followed by India, Australia and Korea. Southeast Asia has lost quite a bit of its shine in the past year and will remain a little challenged going forward.”

Managers are expected to pursue new sources of LP capital to mitigate some of Asia-Pacific’s fundraising headwinds.

“Asian GPs are employing a wide range of measures to facilitate fundraising, which include spending a lot more time pre-marketing during the off-season, utilising co-investments and secondaries to build and bolster relationships with LPs, and spending a lot more resources cultivating new pockets of capital that they were previously less focused on, such as [the high-net-wealth] and retail channels, [the] Middle East and even Latin America,” Ng says.

Though often touted as a potentially lucrative target for regional fundraising, Middle Eastern investors are unlikely to prove a silver bullet for Asia-Pacific.

“This is not a unique strategy as it’s being employed by global managers as well,” says Amundsson. “This competition raises questions about the extent to which APAC managers will be able to successfully secure funds from this region. It remains to be seen how significant the inflow from Middle Eastern investors will be for APAC-focused funds.”

GP stakes become more popular

As PEI noted earlier this week, Asia-Pacific will likely see more GP stakes transactions in 2024. Though GP stakes firms have been slow to embrace the region for a number of reasons, including the dominance of growth strategies, several participants have set up shop in the region.

Bonaccord Capital Partners last year appointed former Eaton Partners veteran Chris Lerner in Singapore to assist its existing portfolio companies to raise capital in the region and to identify potential GP stakes targets. Hunter Point Capital, meanwhile, registered an office in Hong Kong as it looks to expand in the region.

As GP stakes giant Blue Owl demonstrated with its acquisition of a stake in North Asian giant MBK Partners last year, there are a number of successful Asia-Pacific firms willing to part with their equity. With a growing number of firms positioned in the region, it is only a matter of time before more deals get struck.

Healthcare gets competitive

Asia-Pacific’s healthcare industry is likely to become more crowded as a growing number of players target the region. European players such as Denmark’s Novo Holdings and France’s ArchiMed are among those becoming more active in the region.

Novo, for its part, established an Asian life sciences investment platform in 2020 with an office in Singapore and expanded into Shanghai in 2022. It targets Southeast Asia, China and India. ArchiMed, meanwhile, opened a Singapore office in 2023. CBC Group, a firm that made its name in Chinese healthcare, has also expanded its focus in recent years to more opportunities across the region at large.

“You’ve got an enriching of the pool of healthcare specialist GPs that are starting to play in the markets in Asia – across the region, not just in one particular region like China,” says Andrew Huntley, head of healthcare and managing partner at investment banking adviser BDA Partners. “Although there was probably a slight slowdown in early to mid-2023, the rate of activity in terms of mandates is pretty robust, so I do expect a higher deal rate in 2024.”

Asia-Pacific saw six $1 billion-plus healthcare buyout deals in 2022, with total deal value reaching $19 billion, according to Bain & Co’s Global Healthcare Private Equity and M&A Report 2023. Private equity healthcare deals in the region fell by 9 percent in 2022 against a 44 percent decline for Asia-Pacific private equity deals overall.

“Though [the covid-19 pandemic] had a profound operational impact on hospitals and clinics in markets like Southeast Asia, we’ve seen a resurgence of interest and deal activity in the hospital space and the broader healthcare service provision space with speciality clinics,” Huntley notes. “Those valuations have largely returned to at or about the same valuations [as] pre-covid, which is high by global standards.”

India’s speciality pharmaceutical and outsourced pharmaceutical services sectors also appear to be a particular bright spot for the region.

“Whether it’s [contract manufacturing organisation] or [contract research organisation]-type business models, or speciality or generic pharmaceuticals, we’re seeing a refreshed interest in India,” Huntley adds. “For private equity investors in those categories, I suppose the broader factors that are negatively impacting the sentiment on China are still valid. I think healthcare services, hospitals, have fallen out of favour generally in China, but there are pockets of high-quality, operationally good assets which still command some interest.”