Allianz Global, a major PE backer, cools on private equity in slow exit market
The private equity business of the asset management arm of German insurer Allianz has grown from €18.5bn in AUM as of end-2020 to around €30bn this year.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The private equity business of the asset management arm of German insurer Allianz has grown from €18.5bn in AUM as of end-2020 to around €30bn this year.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination