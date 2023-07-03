Ardian explains why DE&I is integral to ESG progress

Providing inclusive and equal opportunities is closely tied to wider social and sustainability issues, all of which hinge on changing behaviours, says Ardian’s head of sustainability, Candice Brenet.

How do you view diversity, equity and inclusion challenges in private markets?

DE&I is certainly a challenge for private markets, but I also see it as an opportunity. Societal expectations for a more diverse and inclusive economy are a good reminder to all of us in this industry that finance should serve society.

In addition, many people want to have jobs that are meaningful and, with inclusion, diversity and equal opportunities we can deliver that. That also presents an opportunity around attracting and retaining the right talent and fuelling innovation within companies. In turn, that drives performance and supports the resilience of businesses and private markets, so all of that is positive.

What is challenging is that this is still a pretty new topic in the industry. While we have been addressing it for a number of years at Ardian, there is still a lot to do to improve understanding and awareness throughout the private markets. However, the opportunity is there to change behaviours.

I am optimistic about progress in private markets because I see a lot of discussion about the topic. Of course, addressing all of this requires more than just words – it requires a significant amount of time, energy and intelligence.

It’s worth noting that, as part of our monitoring activities, we have found that 70 percent of our GPs now have a proactive DE&I programme or policy. That has increased by 30 percentage points in the last three years.

What policies and practices has Ardian implemented around DE&I?

We have been monitoring gender metrics for a long time, but the figures were not moving significantly. Four years ago, there was an acceleration at the firm level when we launched the Ardian Women’s Club, and at the same time our human resources team designed an ambitious plan on DE&I that embraces gender diversity, social mobility and disability.

Our HR team launched a number of initiatives, including extensive training to help people understand the topic and to increase awareness about individual bias. This has proven to be very powerful in changing our firmwide approach to DE&I. Now, I see all our investment teams actively looking to recruit more diverse profiles and thinking about how they interact to build more inclusive workplaces. We now have paternity leave of six weeks at Ardian, which helps reduce inequalities between men and women in the work environment and shows a real evolution from where we were previously.

Building on the corporate experience with our HR team, we have thought about how to engage differently with portfolio company management teams on this, to accelerate progress and enable change to happen. Our conclusion was that calculating metrics and having conversations was not enough to crack the problem. So, in 2021, we decided to launch Ardian Circle, a series of workshops with a community of executives and decision-makers from our portfolio. The first sessions were devoted to inclusion and diversity for executives to share their experiences and discuss good practices.

We have held four DE&I workshops and delivered informative presentations that allowed people to interact on a very informal basis. Those proved successful because people could discuss what they were finding difficult and why, and about the changes that can make an impact. We had more than 20 companies attend, which was a sign that this brings value to portfolio companies, and they welcome our work to help them find solutions that suit their sectors and their geographies.

Obviously, there is still a lot to do. We are focused on having a dynamic approach to inclusion and equal opportunities, so measuring diversity is important. But metrics don’t make sense if in the end you do not create an environment for people to express their potential and use that diversity to add value in terms of creativity, innovation, performance and agility in the business.

Outside of DE&I, what other areas of ESG are you focusing on?

We first started formalising and structuring our approach to ESG and sustainability 15 years ago, and at that point it was clear that as a long-term investor our role was primarily as a catalyst for positive change. That means supporting, enabling and accelerating the sustainable transformation of our investments, whether that is at companies where we are direct shareholders or at GPs when we invest in other private equity or private infrastructure funds.

Everyone understands now that ESG is primarily a question of transition. It takes time, so there must be a willingness to commit to making change over the longer term. That was the rationale behind the design and implementation of our extensive sustainability engagement programme.

There are two figures that really illustrate the impact of that programme. First, since we launched the programme in 2009, we have equipped nearly 160 portfolio companies with individual ESG roadmaps that are reviewed annually to monitor progress and assess whether targets are being met. Second, across our secondaries business, we have engaged with almost 300 GPs to monitor their evolution on the ESG topic, and supported those GPs on their ESG approaches, both at the firm level and at the investment level.

In terms of focus areas, the starting point for our engagement programme was value sharing, with a strong commitment to share a portion of our capital gains at exit with employees of our portfolio companies. That is a decision we made back in 2008, when our CEO and president, Dominique Senequier, advocated very strongly for that to be an industry practice. The idea has now become more popular. So far, we have managed to share profits when exiting 43 portfolio companies, meaning more than 30,000 employees have benefited from a portion of our capital gains.

From that starting point we have expanded our holistic approach to ESG with strong priorities that we push in everything we do. The first of those is around contributing to a fairer society, covering value sharing but also inclusion, equal opportunities and social mobility. Another priority is climate transition – and a just transition – which we are working to support.

What does the concept of a just transition mean to Ardian?

The concept of a just transition resonates with how we approach our business at Ardian, and ESG in particular, because we have always had a people-centric approach. We hear a lot of pessimistic views on the impact of humankind on nature, and certainly we need to significantly amend the way we work, produce and live, but people also hold the solutions. I am a strong believer in the potential of humankind for innovation to find the answers for this transition. We cannot succeed in managing the climate transition without properly addressing social challenges.

How are you working to address those challenges and drive change at the corporate and investment level?

At both levels our approach involves a combination of ambition and pragmatism to drive effective change that we can measure. So, it is not only about ideas; we also want to be very concrete about it.

At the corporate level, we have set targets for women to represent 40 percent of our investment teams and 25 percent of our investment committee by 2030. We are not there yet but we are working to drive change and closely monitoring progress. I’m pleased to say that female representation in our investment teams has improved by 8 percentage points in the last three years.

We are also making progress in our portfolio companies. In 2021, we saw an increase in the proportion of women in executive committees in 22 percent of our portfolio companies. It is not enough but it is moving in the right direction, and we are measuring that with detailed metrics to evaluate progress.

We believe there is a strong link between DE&I and creating equal opportunities to build a fairer society, so we are also pushing forward on other important topics like value sharing. We want to expand access to the shareholding structure for all our employees. That is something we are doing at the corporate level, and we also encourage that at our portfolio companies.

As mentioned previously, Ardian has been practicing profit sharing for nearly 15 years as part of its sustainability vision and organised its first distribution in 2008. In 2022, more than 30 percent of our portfolio companies had an employee shareholding scheme and we continue to work to increase that proportion. Last year, Ardian also became the first European partner of Ownership Works, the US-based non-profit focusing on extending value sharing initiatives, so we can continue to extend the impact of this practice.