PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Battery Ventures’ Zak Ewen on AI’s impact on traditional software
Tech companies with additional strengths such as a deep grasp of end-markets are more resilient to AI disintermediation, says the Battery partner.
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Tech companies with additional strengths such as a deep grasp of end-markets are more resilient to AI disintermediation, says the Battery partner.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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