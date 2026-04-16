PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Danish pension P+ seeks GPs for defence investment
The €25bn retirement scheme for academics joins a growing list of European LPs exploring opportunities in the defence sector.
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The €25bn retirement scheme for academics joins a growing list of European LPs exploring opportunities in the defence sector.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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