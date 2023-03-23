BCFPERS commits $100m to PE

Name: Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees’ Retirement System
Headquarters: Baltimore, US
AUM: $3.1 billion
Allocation to private equity: 12.2%
Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees’ Retirement System has made commitments totalling $100 million towards two private equity vehicles, according to its February board meeting minutes.
The Baltimore-based public pension fund committed $70 million to Manulife Co-Investment Partners III and $30 million to BCFPERS Manulife Separate Account.
Manulife Investment Management launched Manulife Co-Investment Partners III in early 2023. The fund, like its predecessors, is expected to follow a co-investment strategy in making equity investments into diversified assets. Manulife’s separate account for BCFPERS also adheres to a co-investment strategy.
BCFPERS allocates 12.2 percent of its total investment portfolio to private equity, amounting to $378.24 million in capital.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.