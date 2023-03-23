BCFPERS commits $100m to PE

Baltimore City FPERS announced new private equity commitments in its February board meeting.

Name: Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Baltimore, US

AUM: $3.1 billion

Allocation to private equity: 12.2%

Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees’ Retirement System has made commitments totalling $100 million towards two private equity vehicles, according to its February board meeting minutes.

The Baltimore-based public pension fund committed $70 million to Manulife Co-Investment Partners III and $30 million to BCFPERS Manulife Separate Account.

Manulife Investment Management launched Manulife Co-Investment Partners III in early 2023. The fund, like its predecessors, is expected to follow a co-investment strategy in making equity investments into diversified assets. Manulife’s separate account for BCFPERS also adheres to a co-investment strategy.

BCFPERS allocates 12.2 percent of its total investment portfolio to private equity, amounting to $378.24 million in capital.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.