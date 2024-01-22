The public pension fund outlined its private equity pacing strategy for 2024 in its January investment advisory meeting.

Name: Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds

Headquarters: Hartford, US

AUM: $50.06 billion

Allocation to private equity: 11.4%

Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds outlined its private equity pacing strategy for 2024 in its January investment advisory meeting.

With its private equity assets valued at $5.71 billion, the pension fund’s PE portfolio is dominated by North American buyout funds. The committee adopted the following pacing strategies:

The pension fund aims to meet a private equity target allocation of 15 percent. Its current exposure is at 11.4 percent.

The public pension will focus on expanding its small/mid-market buyout and growth equity exposure. Its current exposure to small/mid-market buyout funds is at 40 percent while its growth equity exposure it at 4 percent.

CRPTF will also look at secondary opportunities, including GP-led transactions and continuation funds. Currently, its private equity secondaries exposure is at 12 percent.

At 73 percent in exposure, Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds is currently within its target allocation range of 65-75 percent for North America-focused funds. It is under allocated towards Western Europe, with a target range of 15 -25 percent and exposure of 13 percent.

In 2023, CRPTF committed $1.925 billion to private equity strategies. The pension plan aims to maintain an annual commitment range of $1.6 billion-$1.8 billion to eight to 12 closed-end private equity funds in 2024.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.