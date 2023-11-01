Cority: How impact funds are navigating Article 9

While impact and Article 9 should not be conflated, SFDR is influencing impact funds’ processes and priorities, as well as LP expectations, say Cority’s Anne Matusewicz and Giorgia Davidovic.

How would you articulate the difference between impact funds and Article 9 funds under SFDR?

Giorgia Davidovic: Article 9 funds and impact funds are often confused, and that was particularly true when the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation was first implemented. It is important to make the distinction between the two very clear. Critically, there is no clear definition of what an impact fund is – there are plenty of organisations that have proposed their own criteria, but there is no globally recognised definition.

For Article 9 funds, on the other hand, there is a definition from the regulation that revolves around three key elements: contributing to a social or environmental objective, adhering to the principles of doing no significant harm, and ensuring portfolio companies embed good governance. There are also specific reporting requirements, specifically with respect to Principal Adverse Indicators (PAI), which we do not have in general for impact funds. Although the definition of ‘sustainable investment objective’ still leaves some room for interpretation, it provides a more structured framework when compared to impact investing more broadly.

Anne Matusewicz: The distinction is really around the definition, the regulation and the requirements. The term impact is still widely used with little consistency, with some funds adopting the various impact frameworks and others simply impact-washing. Intentionality towards impact objectives must be built into the fund design, and its investment and reporting frameworks. Managers should be able to prove additionality. Simply reporting on impacts – especially how something is not as bad as something else – is not enough.

How is SFDR shaping what impact funds are run, at least in Europe?

GD: In Europe, before SFDR, we used to have a lot of ‘generic’ impact funds applying impact methodologies or aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as well as some sector-specific ones, focusing on topics like net zero or education, for example. Since SFDR has been in force, Article 9 funds by definition must have an environmental or social objective and so they tend to focus on much more specific parameters. There are certainly fewer general impact funds.

We have also seen a shift in methodology to focus on regulatory key performance indicators. In the past, we used to see a broader variety of KPIs reported and more methodologies being applied. The additional requirements to do no significant harm and to implement good governance practices introduce a further structural requirement.

AM: Because LPs have come to expect this information from funds that fall within SFDR’s Article 8 and 9 classifications, they are now increasingly expecting it from others, so the effects are much more widespread. As we are all aware, GPs are being asked for more information. Many managers are tracking the PAIs for example, even if they are not subject to the regulation. SFDR has created a baseline set of metrics and language that most GPs need to collect and most LPs want to see.

What impact do you expect to see from the SEC’s ESG fund name proposals in the US that would categorise funds?

AM: The approach to naming funds in the US has so far been similar to what we saw in Europe before SFDR, whereby any kind of title could be used without recourse. The new rule that the US Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed introduces three classifications, integration, focused and impact, and mirrors Articles 6, 8 and 9 of the SFDR quite closely. A key difference is how the SEC rules will follow the standard 80 percent rule, while we have seen SFDR guidance clarify that Article 9 funds must comprise 100 percent sustainable investments.

Should that proposal go through, we are going to see more consistency around how funds are classified and the resulting reporting requirements, which will help investors understand the objectives and sustainability performance of each fund. Integration funds, for example, will not be able to use the term ‘ESG’ in their names, which should help with greenwashing.

What concerns are you witnessing in the market from managers looking to raise Article 9 funds?

GD: The first issue is fully understanding the regulation and its implications. Lots of clients come to us saying they want to raise Article 9 funds, but when we explain the detail of what that means, many start to apprehend the burden that comes with the regulation in terms of both reporting and outcomes.

The other concern is about the definition of a sustainable investment objective, where there is not a great deal of clarity around what can be covered, whether what managers are doing is sustainable enough and whether the objective is clear enough. When it comes to an environmental objective, where the taxonomy comes into play, there are questions about whether an objective can be credible if it is not taxonomy-aligned, while for those with a social objective, there is uncertainty about what a ‘social taxonomy’ could look like and imply in the future.

Generally, managers are also aware of the numerous Article 9 funds that have been reclassified as Article 8 last year, and they worry about potentially stricter requirements down the road. Finally, I would point to ongoing concerns about data collection and data availability where managers are doubting whether they are going to be able to collect the right information by the right time, because there is quite a strict timetable outlined by the SFDR.

AM: There are also fundraising challenges. It is a tough fundraising environment for everyone right now, and after the boom in impact fundraising in 2021 and 2022, we have seen a slowdown so far this year. The denominator effect coupled with the ESG backlash has resulted in some managers delaying fund launches.

Most of the capital that has been raised for impact has gone to the larger, more established funds. However, there are bright spots for emerging manager programmes focused on specific areas, such as climate, healthcare and education.

In Europe, once people understand the requirements of Article 9 funds and feel comfortable they can meet those criteria, they are happy to launch those vehicles. In the US, given the more widespread anti-ESG sentiment, many managers tend to be more conservative and are keen to launch Article 6 or Article 8 funds in the current environment.

How can managers best approach the need to balance reporting with outcomes?

AM: The best approach is one that leverages data in a feedback mechanism to further elevate impact. It is not just about reporting for reporting’s sake; it is about analysing the data, understanding how it can be improved, and then working with portfolio companies on an ongoing basis to create better outcomes. Leading managers understand there are going to be times that are more focused on reporting and other times that are more focused on engaging with portfolio companies or assets. A teetering seesaw is fine so long as the fulcrum is a strong impact strategy.

There is also a question of validation and whether impact data needs to be audited or externally validated. This exercise can be time consuming and expensive, but it is important if a fund is going to be claiming specific impacts and demonstrating impact over time. Validation also helps managers pinpoint areas of improvement, which is particularly relevant if impacts are measured at the completion of a project, but not over a longer time horizon.

GD: It is vital to raise awareness in general, even before collecting data – that means explaining why it is important to do this, and why it is a regulatory requirement for the fund and potentially for portfolio companies down the line.

It is best to make the process as easy as possible for portfolio companies, including by aligning with market standards so that the data being collected can be used for multiple sources. Furthermore, by providing tools and additional support you can get them on board with the data collection process and make it part of a much broader, positive engagement.

What does increasing alignment between the International Sustainability Standards Board and the Global Reporting Initiative mean for investors?

AM: The consolidation of frameworks is a bright spot as everyone still gets lost in the alphabet soup of sustainability. Further consistency is a positive step forward in helping investors streamline how they report. Many folks still conflate ESG and impact, and it is helpful to demonstrate both the distinctions and similarities when we measure how companies are managing material issues and the associated impacts.

Hopefully, further convergence will help LPs and GPs focus on data that will drive decisions, and impact data will highlight the negative and positive outcomes of the investments and the manager’s ownership practices.

What steps are necessary to launch an Article 9 fund? GD: The first step is to understand the regulation and what it implies to be an Article 9 fund. Then managers need to work on the definition of their investment strategy, setting out the fund’s sustainable investment approach and a strong framework to prove they are contributing to a sustainable objective. Next, managers need to prepare all the fund’s legal documents, the Regulatory Technical Standards, and ensure all their marketing documents are aligned. Typically, there will be some investigation into different impact methodologies to see which one fits best with the manager’s approach, and then the fund can merge that with SFDR requirements to create a list of KPIs to track before ensuring they can gather all that information. Finally, if you are launching an Article 9 fund with an environmental objective, you need to define a percentage of your portfolio that will be taxonomy-aligned and anticipate that you are going to need to report on that moving forward. AM: Collecting PAI data for Article 8 and Article 9 funds is easier said than done, so there is definitely work that managers have to do with portfolio companies to make sure they have the right tools, knowledge and support to collect the required information.

Anne Matusewicz, CAIA, is co-head of ESG and impact strategy at Cority, and Giorgia Davidovic is sustainability manager at the global sustainability, ESG and EHS software provider, which recently acquired Reporting 21 and Greenstone