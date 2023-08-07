DCRB announces PE commitment

Institution: District of Columbia Retirement Board

Headquarters: Washington DC, US

AUM: $10.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 11%

District of Columbia Retirement Board announced a new private equity commitment in its July meeting minutes.

The DC-based public pension committed $50 million to Quantum Energy Partners VIII in Q2 2023. The buyout fund is managed by Quantum Energy Partners and has raised $2.5 billion as of June 2023. The fund has a regional focus in North America and invests into energy, oil and gas sectors.

DCRB allocates 11 percent of its portfolio towards private equity, with a target of 9 percent. The fund’s private markets portfolio is managed by Meketa Investment Group.

