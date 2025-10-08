DOWNLOAD: Fundraising pace quickens for first time since 2020
Private equity funds took an average of 17 months to hold their final close in the first three quarters of this year, marking a slight shortening on last year.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Private equity funds took an average of 17 months to hold their final close in the first three quarters of this year, marking a slight shortening on last year.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination