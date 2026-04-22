PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
How Apax is navigating tech’s era of uncertainty
The London-headquartered firm’s investment thesis centres on finding companies that are 'ideally AI winners, and at best, AI-neutral', partner Salim Nathoo tells PEI.
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The London-headquartered firm’s investment thesis centres on finding companies that are 'ideally AI winners, and at best, AI-neutral', partner Salim Nathoo tells PEI.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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