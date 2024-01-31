DOWNLOAD: Investors’ PE exposure continues to soar

The average PE exposure across all investor types surpassed 10% last year, up more than 4 percentage points compared with five years ago, according to PEI’s full-year 2023 Investor Report.

More investors reached their target allocation to private equity last year amid a significant increase in average exposure to the asset class.

The average private equity exposure across all investor types reached 10.41 percent last year, up from 9.51 percent at the end of 2022 and a 4.18 percentage point-increase compared with five years ago, according to Private Equity International‘s Investor Report FY 2023. Foundations and endowments led the pack with a 2.24 percentage point increase in exposure year-on-year.

Though the proportion of investors overallocated to private equity fell by 2 percentage points to 48 percent, the proportion of respondents at their target allocation climbed 10 percentage points to 19 percent. Only a third were underallocated at the end of 2023, down 9 percentage points year-on-year.

Most respondents (51 percent) planned to commit the same amount to private equity in 2024. Nearly a fifth (18 percent) said they will be committing less capital to private equity in 2024, 3 percentage points less than in December 2022; the number of investors seeking to commit more rose by 3 percentage points.

The largest commitments are getting even bigger. The top 20 largest-known commitments to private equity totalled $12.9 billion, 15 percent higher than the equivalent period last year. The United Arab Emirates’ newly established $30 billion platform Altérra made three out of the top 20 private equity fund commitments in 2023, including $2 billion to Brookfield Asset Management‘s Global Transition Fund II and $1 billion into TPG‘s Rise Climate Fund II.

The 20 most active investors backed a total of 583 funds. New York State Common Retirement Fund was the busiest LP of the year, backing 48 funds last year, including CVC Capital Partners‘ €26 billion ninth flagship, Genstar Capital’s buyout fund Partners XI and TA Associates‘ 15th flagship fund. Most of the top 10 allocators were North American public pension funds, with the Japanese government’s SME Support Japan the only exception.

LPs see buyouts and distressed strategies as the most attractive strategies to back, while growth equity has seen the biggest fall in favour. By region, most LPs are planning to back safer bets in developed markets such as North America and Western Europe.

You can download the full report as a PDF here and download the data here.