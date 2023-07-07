Emerson Capital Partners strengthens ties with PE

The Florida-based family office has 90 percent of its investment portfolio already allocated to the asset class.

Name: Emerson Capital Partners

Headquarters: Miami Beach, US

AUM: $20 million

Allocation to private equity: 90 percent

Florida-based family office Emerson Capital Partners has revealed plans to actively invest in private equity in the upcoming year.

A spokesperson for the firm told Private Equity International that it plans to further invest in private equity in 2023, with 90 percent of its investment portfolio already allocated to the asset class. The firm, located in Miami Beach, actively targets investments into lower mid-market buyout funds in North America, across a range of diversified sectors.

The firm was founded in 2016 by managing principal Kasra Hedayatnia and principal Sina Hedayatnia. Currently, it has around $20 million in assets under management.

