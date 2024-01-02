Share A- A+ 100%

One consequence of the long-term nature of private equity is that industry participants spend a great deal of time trying to predict the future.

To mark the start of the new year, Private Equity International spoke to sources from across the industry to get their take on what the next 12 months will look like. The responses were a mixed bag: some were confident that 2024 would be a marked improvement on last year, whereas others warned that caution is still required.

We gathered the top five predictions for the year ahead, as well as managers’ suggestions on how best to tackle these changes.

Dealmaking could shift up a gear



Several of the GPs PEI spoke to say they have reason to believe that deal activity could increase in 2024.

“Deal activity has been largely stagnant for the last 18 months, especially at the top end of the market, with mismatched buyer and seller expectations a key driver behind the low levels of activity,” says Nikos Stathopoulos, chairman of Europe at BC Partners. “We expect activity to pick up in 2024, as time will allow for certain businesses to grow into their valuations… especially given how much dry powder has been raised.”

Flor Kassai, partner and head of Inflexion‘s Buyout Fund, agrees with this analysis: “[We expect] a strong pick-up in deals coming to market. During 2023, we saw a slowdown of deal activity, mainly due to many businesses not coming to market as sellers were waiting for conditions to improve… Sponsors will not be able to stretch overdue exits past 2024, therefore we will see more deal activity, but at lower multiples.”

A renewed focus on ESG



Having a strong focus on environmental, social and governance issues has become more important over the last few years. However, investor confidence in the power of a resilient ESG programme is slipping. According to PEI’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study, only 59 percent of LPs believe adopting a strong ESG policy will lead to better long-term returns. This figure is down from 69 percent in 2023 and 74 percent in 2022.

Moving forward, GPs believe that renewing this focus will be a top priority.

“ESG is a big focus for management teams. Regulation in this area is accelerating, but those companies won’t necessarily have their own ESG departments internally,” says François Jerphagnon, head of Ardian’s Expansion team. “Having a strong investment team to offer that fundamental support will make all the difference.”

Pawel Gierynski, managing partner at Abris Capital Partners, notes that a major reason for decreased interest in ESG is that GPs have been facing bigger problems. “The challenges of 2023 made some stakeholders advocate for deprioritising sustainability commitments. While I have some sympathy, making the world we live and operate in less sustainable will not solve the problems we are facing – it will make them worse.”

Adinah Shackleton, head of ESG at Permira, says the key to renewing firms’ ESG priorities will be to develop value creation opportunities in portfolios. “Engagement with portfolio companies on strategy, alongside value protection and creation initiatives, will become even more critical to meeting these heightened expectations.”

Increased consolidation of PE firms



Over the course of 2023, several big private equity players used the difficult fundraising environment to their advantage by snapping up a host of smaller firms. Market sources expect this phenomenon to continue into 2024.

“For quite some time, EQT has been predicting that the industry was going to consolidate,” says Gustav Segerberg, head of business development at EQT. “You just have to look to other, more mature professional services industries – like banking, audit, or management consulting – in which there are a handful of diversified, global firms and then more niche, specialist players. Those in the middle are at risk of getting left behind.”

Segerberg notes that for smaller firms hoping to set themselves up for long-term success, the most sensible path may be to become part of a larger organisation “that can provide the benefits that come with scale and global reach”.

Anthony Tutrone, global head of NB Alternatives at Neuberger Berman, agrees, noting that the fundraising environment will be “soft” in the months to come. “The weaker firms will struggle to fundraise, so we do anticipate the further rationalisation and consolidation of PE firms.”

Further development of the private wealth channel



The democratisation of private equity hit full speed in 2023, with semi-liquid products becoming more widespread and a multitude of PE firms taking steps to build out their private wealth teams. Segerberg, however, believes we are still at the beginning of a long road with regards to this growth. As such, he expects major steps to be taken in 2024.

“The average wealthy individual can’t name a single private equity firm. So while there’s a lot of excitement around private wealth right now, our industry needs to remember that we’re just at the start of a long journey,” he says. “The creation of more liquid products brings with it new dynamics for the industry. For example, we’re on a journey to more and more transparency.”

The nature of debt will change



With interest rates likely to remain high in 2024, buyers will need to think differently about how they use debt, according to BC Partners’ Stathopoulos.

“In this environment, you cannot rely on momentum or multiple accretion. Equally, you will struggle to drive EBITDA growth from debt-fuelled M&A, as the cost of financing is now meaningful. The coming year will see a reversion to the fundamentals of building better businesses and reducing debt in absolute terms – not just in multiple terms.”

Inflexion’s Kassai adds that an uptick in deal activity will likely cause debt to become more expensive. “[The] higher cost of debt and tougher macro [environment] puts downward pressure on exit multiples… More effort needs to go into organic EBITDA growth to deliver returns.”