Ham Lane hopes AI will help bridge private wealth’s ‘educational mismatch’

Hamilton Lane is hoping artificial intelligence can further accelerate the growth of its private wealth-focused evergreen funds.

Speaking on the firm’s FY2024 first quarter earnings call on Tuesday, vice-chairman and head of strategic initiatives Erik Hirsch said, the firm’s evergreen products averaged over $130 million of monthly net inflows in the first six months of 2023, a 73 percent increase from its monthly average of $75 million throughout 2022.

“We know interest level is high and we frankly know knowledge is not as high as interest level is, there is an educational mismatch that is occurring in the market as this asset class is newer to those participants, we believe that as people are more knowledgeable, their comfort in investing will rise,” Hirsch said.

Hamilton Lane unveiled a joint venture with AI wealth platform TIFIN in June to facilitate the launch of a digital investment assistant for individual investors. On Tuesday’s call, it noted that the offering “provides data centric information around private market benchmarking, forecasting and diligence, and will help educate private wealth investors and their intermediaries on the asset class”.”

Investment advisers or individual investors can prompt the chatbot for quantitative data charts and analysis derived from the firm’s database to attain information such as fund performance and market observations, to help investors make better-informed investment decisions.

Hamilton Lane’s evergreen fund platform – which caters to private wealth investors – has accumulated over $4.2 billion as of 30 June across three products, the Global Private Assets Fund, Senior Credit Opportunities Fund and Private Assets Fund for US investors. That’s compared with $3.7 billion as of 31 March and $2.8 billion as of June 2022.

The firm posted an 8 percent rise in total assets under management year-over-year to $117.1 billion as of 30 June, according to an earnings report. Compared with the same period last year, the firm’s fee-earning AUM rose 17 percent from about $51 billion to $59.7 billion.

Inflows were driven by a final close for Impact Fund II on $370 million in May, as well as with Hamilton Lane’s first infrastructure fund on $590 million and its fifth direct equity fund on $2.1 billion last year. The firm also held an additional close on Secondary Fund VI on 30 June that totalled over $490 million, bringing the total raise for this fund to nearly $2.5 billion, Hirsch said, noting that the fund will remain in market into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023.

Hamilton Lane’s Credit Fund VIII, meanwhile, will stay in market through the end of the year. “If I’m crystal balling, I would guess that we have at least two closes between now and the end of the calendar year, and then we’re going to just have to assess where we are, what LP demand looks like, what the market looks like, and whether we want to think about looking for an extension,” Hirsch said.

When asked whether the firm thinks the current credit market is in a “golden age”, chief executive Mario Giannini said on the call that “the private credit market is having a very good time”, as secular trends such as higher interest rates favour private credit. “The terms are far better because there’s obviously less competition as some of the banks have pulled out,” Giannini added.