How to future-proof debt

The ability to get ahead of emerging risks – whether they be economic uncertainty, regulatory upheavals or global geopolitical challenges – is becoming increasingly important for private debt funds. By thinking ahead, market participants can take steps to mitigate stumbling blocks that might emerge down the line, building flexible provisions into their documents that allow them to pivot and react as needed.

When setting up a credit fund with a time horizon of seven to 10 years, Peter Olds, a partner in the private funds group at law firm Proskauer, says the two big things that managers need to think about are what is going to happen to regulation over the next decade, particularly as that relates to expenses, and what is going to happen to investment allocations.

“There has been a long-term trend in private credit for managers to come out with multiple product lines, whether that is direct lending versus mezzanine versus distressed, or whether that is different funds for different geographies,” says Olds. “They have a bigger issue to contend with than private equity, for example, when it comes to choosing which of those buckets to allocate a deal to.”

Investment allocations

Forward-thinking debt managers are future-proofing their funds by addressing that challenge up front.

“One thing to focus on is tying your hands as little as possible in the way you have to allocate a deal,” says Olds. “Most managers are trying to do that by taking investment allocation out of the limited partnership agreement [and] instead having a policy with a lot of flexibility and an LPA that says investments will be allocated in accordance with that policy.”

Given such arrangements leave a lot of discretion to managers, there is pushback from LPs who would rather know that the fund they are invested in will get a first look at a deal, and that the best team will be focused on their fund. “On the whole, GPs are winning the argument,” says Olds. “Partly, that is down to supply and demand on the popular funds – a lot of managers are in a position to say, ‘Take it or leave it’.”

A key element of future-proofing comes down to embedding flexibility for managers, advisers say. John Anderson, international counsel and a member of the investment funds practice at Debevoise & Plimpton, says: “Credit fund managers are increasingly looking to embed more flexibility in investment mandates into their documents, so that they are not being locked into just doing mezzanine, for example, which we have seen morph into different things over time and evolve differently in the UK and the US. We also saw many funds wanting to take advantage of dislocation during the pandemic.

“More and more, investment managers are saying they will aim for a certain risk-adjusted return but will get there through a variety of routes. So the theme is to build in more flexibility, and the challenge is navigating the ability to do that with LPs who are maybe a little resistant to change. Most are now getting comfortable with that need for managers to be nimble, though.”

New rules

The changing economic backdrop is also creating new requirements for managers to address.

Diala Minott, co-chair of the investment funds and private capital practice at Paul Hastings, says: “We are anticipating a lot of restructurings and debt-for-equity swaps coming through… Funds need to be sure they can hold the line there.

“A lot of debt funds aren’t allowed to hold equity, but you could now have scenarios where debt funds are mostly equity, depending how loans perform. Investors are keeping a close eye on that because they don’t want these funds turning into distressed funds. Documentation at the fund level is being drafted or amended with this in mind.”

Another issue that can create challenges is bankruptcy situations, Minott says: “If a debt fund ends up holding part of a bankrupt group, working through that requires a different set of skills and expertise to working on a senior loan. Managers need to make sure their loan agreements allow for them to vote if they are part of a creditor committee, for example, because many of these funds haven’t thought about those things because you don’t typically vote on a loan.”

Future-proofing a manager’s ability to react to new situations in the portfolio requires building in more flexibility than might have otherwise been envisaged at the outset of a fund’s life. For example, Anderson says that, should higher interest rates last, they may have a more fundamental impact on credit fund agreements than previously expected.

“We have seen the first fundamental interest rate movements for a decade,” says Anderson, “so we should at least be prepared for more fluctuation of both interest rates and other metrics for credit assets. Credit funds need to start building that into documents, with one example being the possibility of floating rate preferred return.

“When you have the possibility of moving rates, the old-school construct of a fixed-rate preferred return in a closed-end fund doesn’t necessarily make a lot of sense if you hold predominantly floating rate assets. This might be the time to address a more aligning metric with LPs, to deal with the market as it is moving over the lifetime of the fund.”

ESG issues

Broadly, a few big themes need to be on the radar of forward-looking fund managers, including everything from their approach to technology adoption, to their strategy for addressing ESG and climate risks, to the way they will respond to growing demand from LPs and new investor bases for evergreen or semi-evergreen fund structures.

“We are seeing investors asking more and more about ESG topics,” says Tina De Baere, head of ESG at Polus Capital Management and co-chair of the ESG committee at the European Leveraged Finance Association. “The two topics that really come to mind are climate change and diversity, equity and inclusion. While two years ago, managers were being asked what they were doing about ESG and what their ESG policy was, now the focus is on reporting and keeping investors up to date with respect to ESG scores and climate emissions across the portfolio.

“Many end-investors are considering going net zero themselves and are increasingly facing complex regulatory disclosure obligations. They come to us as asset managers for the data and climate change risk assessments that detail the transition risk and physical risk that their portfolios are potentially facing. For most managers that is still quite a challenge, but this is going to be a more common ask.”