Japanese fundraising platform LUCA eyes more alts after formal launch

Tokyo-headquartered fundraising platform LUCA is in talks to add more private markets offerings after its formal launch on 29 February, Private Equity International has learned.

Upgrading from its beta version, which went live in 2022, LUCA 1.0 includes user experience enhancements and will be introducing alternative funds – including an open-ended private credit strategy, co-founder and chief executive Keiko Sydenham told PEI.

The platform was set up in 2021 by former Blackstone managing director Sydenham; former HQ Capital managing director Motoya Kitamura and co-founder of Headline Asia, Akio Tanaka, PEI reported at the time.

LUCA currently allows individual investors to invest with a minimum ticket size of $200,000, much lower than its initial range of $500,000 to $1 million in 2022, Sydenham said, noting that the minimum will likely be further reduced in the next six to 10 months. Besides private credit, LUCA 1.0 is also in talks to introduce private equity secondaries, a fund of venture capital funds and a private markets sports fund.

LUCA’s formal launch comes amid growing interest among overseas managers for Japanese private wealth. Blackstone, for example, sees Japan as a market that could be “second to the US”, Joan Solotar, the firm’s global head of private wealth solutions, told PEI in September last year.

According to data from Statista, Japan’s wealth management landscape is projected to reach $6.5 trillion of assets under management by 2028, up from $6.3 trillion in 2022. Its potential for alternatives is backed by several tailwinds, including a younger generation that is becoming more investment-savvy.

LUCA allows both local and international GPs to market and raise capital for their fund products online. It enables individual investors to access products from multiple GPs through one account – something uncommon in Japan as bank intermediaries sometimes arrange exclusive partnership with GPs, Sydenham said.

“If you go to a big brokerage firm or know financial institutions, they always ask for exclusivity of the business,” she added. “If I am very big GP and want to do Japan and then we need to appoint the most resourceful distributor, right? If we pick one, then we have to stick to that one because you can’t really expand other distribution network because they ask for exclusivity.”

In 2022, LUCA formed a strategic partnership with Singaporean fundraising platform Xen Capital to develop a specialised digital platform for the Japan market. The partnership allowed both platforms to source alternative investment fund opportunities while marketing funds on both platforms to Japanese and Southeast Asian audiences.

Sydenham noted that with the upgraded platform, LUCA is looking to expand its pool of high-net-worth investors. “We are also working on allowing offshore asset owners access to private investment opportunities in Japan,” she said. “Given the exchange rate and valuation, many institutions and family offices are now looking into investments in Japan.”