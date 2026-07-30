PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
KKR’s record realisations quarter fuels pushback on industry anxiety
The firm posted its largest-ever monetisation quarter, with $848m of realised performance income across strategies and exit multiples as high as 20x.
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The firm posted its largest-ever monetisation quarter, with $848m of realised performance income across strategies and exit multiples as high as 20x.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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