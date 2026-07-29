PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Keeping an AI out
In today's edition, Why the AI label alone won't sway LPs; 'Gating-gate' is hitting appetites for evergreens, says one platform; Spanish PE enjoys an exit bounce.
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In today's edition, Why the AI label alone won't sway LPs; 'Gating-gate' is hitting appetites for evergreens, says one platform; Spanish PE enjoys an exit bounce.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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