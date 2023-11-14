LACERS outlines 2024 PE pacing plan

The public pension fund is targeting up to $850m in private equity commitments for 2024.

Name: Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Los Angeles, US

AUM: $21.6 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18.86%

The Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System has revealed its private equity pacing plan for 2024 in its board meeting materials.

The US public pension fund is looking to target $750 million-$850 million in private equity commitments in 2024. The commitments will be spread across 10-15 different firms with a bitesize in the range of $40 million-$75 million, excluding co-investments.

LACERS is looking to allocate three to five of these commitments to emerging managers, making for around 10 percent of its total commitments to private equity for the year.

Currently, the public pension system is targeting a 16 percent allocation to private equity.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.