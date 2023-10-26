LAFPP confirms new target allocations

The Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System has slashed its emerging equity target allocation to facilitate an increased target allocation to private markets.

Name: Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System

Headquarters: Los Angeles, US

AUM: $29.9 billion

The Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System has confirmed new target allocations in its latest board meeting materials.

The board chose to eliminate the 5 percent target allocation to international emerging markets equity in order to increase target allocations to international developed equity by 2 percent, private equity by 1 percent, private debt by 1 percent and commodities by 1 percent.

The increased target allocations to private equity and debt comes at a time when high-rate environments are driving LPs to shift their long-term strategies in favor of private markets.

