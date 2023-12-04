LPs put emphasis on due diligence as they get selective

Investors that are still actively investing are spending more time drilling into fund managers.

Investors have become more selective this year as distributions have slowed. To seek out the best funds and managers, LPs are spending more time on fund due diligence – 69 percent of respondents to Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study report that they spend most of their time on this task.

The proportion of respondents that list due diligence among the top two activities accounting for most of their time is more than double that of the next closest options, including portfolio monitoring (34 percent) and maintaining GP relationships (31 percent).

“With many LPs currently capital constrained, investors are increasingly seeking institutional GPs with a proven track record of returning capital through the cycles,” James Shipperlee, a managing director at Campbell Lutyens, tells PEI. “We are seeing LPs put a greater emphasis on understanding a manager’s ability to drive growth in portfolio companies through the implementation of operational and strategic initiatives, as well as their ability to generate exits.”

Many LPs have been impacted by the denominator effect in their portfolios and overexposure to private markets, limiting their capacity for new commitments. Participating in new opportunities requires careful consideration, which longer average fundraising timelines are helping to facilitate.

“LPs have been putting more emphasis on due diligence, as they now have more time to conduct due diligence,” says Vish Ramaswami, a managing director and head of Asia-Pacific private investments at Cambridge Associates. “GPs are taking a longer time to raise capital and some LPs may be unable to recommit. LPs are spending this extra time getting greater access to investment principals and fund information, as well as conducting more stringent due diligence.”

This additional time allows investors to fully digest fund opportunities, as well as direct deals. “I think investors being much more cautious in terms of their liquidity needs and managers having a much more extended time to fundraise and decide where they should be deploying that capital into does all bode well for a much more sensible vintage year,” Audrey The, a managing director at Cambridge Associates, told PEI earlier this year.

A higher bar

More “stringent” due diligence also includes more thorough evaluation of fund managers and firm structures. “As more LPs go into capital-rationing mode, the bar for GPs will become higher,” says Ramaswami.

69% LPs that list fund due diligence among the top two activities taking up the greatest amount of their time 46% LPs that say an unsatisfactory or a lack of a key person clause is one of the top three LPA terms that causes disagreement with GPs during due diligence 87% LPs for which GP team size and investment capacity play a major part in due diligence

Some 87 percent of LP Perspectives respondents cite GP team size and investment capacity as a significant factor in the evaluation process, aside from track record. A further 68 percent of investor respondents say that succession and retention plans at the GP level form a major part of the due diligence process.

“Many Asian fund managers have been managing their funds for over 10 years,” says Ramaswami, “so the question of who will man the ship for the next decade becomes important, as key person and succession topics come into the spotlight.”

The LP Perspectives 2024 Study found that key person clauses often spark discussions or even disagreements between managers and LPs, with 46 percent of respondents saying that unsatisfactory or a lack of key person clauses tend to be a point of contention when reviewing limited partnership agreement terms – 5 percentage points higher than in the 2023 study.

Yet, according to Ramaswami, this is not a deal-breaker. “If LPs see sufficient involvement from a key person, they may accept key-personhood. For example, when there is a large GP commitment or no reduction in time spent on deals or with LPs.”

In the driver’s seat

Given that the fundraising landscape remains challenging, investors are sitting in the driver’s seat when discussing LPA terms and side letters. According to Campbell Lutyens’ Shipperlee, investors with the capacity to write larger cheques generally have more leverage to negotiate for more favourable terms and treatment.

“The willingness of GPs to accommodate LP requests is dependent on the supply of capital seeking access to the fund in question” James Shipperlee

Campbell Lutyens

“Ultimately, the willingness of GPs to accommodate LP requests is dependent on the supply of capital seeking access to the fund in question,” says Shipperlee. “However, in the context of a challenging fundraising environment, we have seen that, in general, GPs are increasingly accommodative of LP requests in relation to due diligence and fund terms.”

Ramaswami adds that whether GPs compromise and accommodate LPs’ requests depends on the “balance of power between GPs and LPs”.

“Top-performing fund managers will likely benefit from a flight to quality, as more LPs go to them in search of better returns,” Ramaswami says. “In such cases, GPs may be able to maintain GP-friendly terms, including flat premium carry or deal-by-deal carry waterfalls.

“As GPs take a longer time to fundraise, LPs have a rare window when the balance of power versus most GPs is in their favour. LPs may be able to push for higher carry tiers for premium carry or other aspects like carry waterfalls.”