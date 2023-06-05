Making tax an essential part of ESG

Environmental, social and governance factors have been a topic of conversation within businesses for a while. There is a drive towards ensuring that transactions are carried out with ESG in mind, meaning, broadly, that there is a responsible attitude towards doing business.

Tax filters into many aspects of ESG, but in relation to the ‘G’ of ESG, the main tax aspects to consider are: compliance; transparency; strategy; and risk policy.

Arguably, there is increasing appetite towards ensuring that companies are paying their fair share of tax and are forthcoming about this. In some jurisdictions, for example, companies are required to publish their tax strategy annually, setting out the view of the board on tax and how tax risk is managed across its business.

Regulatory impetus

This growing consensus in favour of responsible tax behaviours sits against a backdrop of governments’ agreement to create a cohesive international policy in relation to tax payment. For example, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s introduction of its Base Erosion Profit Shifting Actions has resulted in far greater global tax governance regulation, such as country-by-country reporting of taxable profits and international exchange of information relating to taxpayers.

The introduction of a global minimum tax rate can also be seen as a strong corporate governance enforcer in the field of tax. There are a few different perspectives on the topic of tax governance that are reflective of the varying interests in how a company is governed overall. Private equity fund managers, for example, may look at a company’s tax risk appetite as a gauge not only of its broader risk appetite, but also as an indication of the company’s approach to its ESG responsibilities.

Understanding the wider risks

Other stakeholders, such as employees and customers, may also have a vested interest in the tax policy of a company, as this may be a determining factor in whether the employee chooses to work for the organisation, or the customer decides to spend their money on the product or services provided by the company. There have been recent instances of consumer backlash when it has emerged that a company has not been paying its ‘fair share’ of taxes, and this feeds into a potential investor’s appetite for investing in a company.

The issue is that sometimes it can be difficult to discern whether a company’s commitment to ESG is genuine or just a trend to ensure that the company is seen as responsible and therefore maintains a competitive advantage. The good thing about tax and governance is that, increasingly, tax governance good practice and compliance with tax legislation go hand in hand.

The best approach for companies is for them to be open and honest about their commitment to paying tax. Maintaining a clear tax risk policy, putting in place definitive processes to ensure that any issues in relation to potential non-payment of tax are meaningfully and appropriately dealt with, and not having a strategy of tax minimisation at all costs will be key to attracting the interest of potential investors.

Charlotte Sallabank is a tax partner and Christy Wilson is an associate at law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman