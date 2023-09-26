Maryland commits $285m to private equity, $575m to private debt funds

Maryland State Retirement and Pension System announced its Q3 commitments in its September investment committee meeting.

Name: Maryland State Retirement and Pension System

Headquarters: Baltimore, United States

AUM: $65.21 billion

Allocation to private equity: 21.8%

Maryland State Retirement and Pension System (MSRPS) announced multiple private equity fund commitments amounting to $860 million in its 19 September investment committee meeting.

The Baltimore-based public pension made the following commitments to private equity funds:

Its latest commitments partially align with its 2023 pacing plan; the pension fund is on track to meet its annual PE commitment range of $1.5 billion-$2 billion.

MSRPS remains overallocated to private equity, with a target of 16 percent and exposure of 21.8 percent.

In addition to the above private equity backing, Maryland also made the following private debt commitments:

The pension fund’s commitment to Hayfin HOF Co-invest aligns with its aim to source co-investments from existing manager relationships. MSRPS previously committed to Hayfin Healthcare Opportunities Fund, which is currently in market with a target of $500 million.

