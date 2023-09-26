Maryland commits $285m to private equity, $575m to private debt funds

Name: Maryland State Retirement and Pension System
Headquarters: Baltimore, United States
AUM: $65.21 billion
Allocation to private equity: 21.8%
Maryland State Retirement and Pension System (MSRPS) announced multiple private equity fund commitments amounting to $860 million in its 19 September investment committee meeting.
The Baltimore-based public pension made the following commitments to private equity funds:
- $100 million to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI
- $100 million to New Mountain Partners VII
- $85 million to LLR Equity Partners VII
Its latest commitments partially align with its 2023 pacing plan; the pension fund is on track to meet its annual PE commitment range of $1.5 billion-$2 billion.
MSRPS remains overallocated to private equity, with a target of 16 percent and exposure of 21.8 percent.
In addition to the above private equity backing, Maryland also made the following private debt commitments:
- $150 million to Gramercy Capital Solutions III
- $150 million to Castlelake Aviation V – Stable Yield (Leasing)
- $100 million to Highbridge Strategic Credit Fund II
- $100 million to Waterfall Silver Spring Fund
- $75 million to Hayfin HOF Co-Invest I
The pension fund’s commitment to Hayfin HOF Co-invest aligns with its aim to source co-investments from existing manager relationships. MSRPS previously committed to Hayfin Healthcare Opportunities Fund, which is currently in market with a target of $500 million.
