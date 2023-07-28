New Jersey strengthens ties with Vista Equity

New Jersey Division of Investment allocates $200m to Vista Equity.

Institution: New Jersey Division of Investment

Headquarters: Trenton, US

AUM: $90.5 Billion

Allocation to private equity: 12.03%

The New Jersey Division of Investment has pledged $200 million to an existing relationship with Vista Equity Partners.

The US pension plan allocated $100 million to Vista Equity Partners VIII. The buyout fund makes investments into TMT in North America and Western Europe. The fund, managed by Austin-based Vista Equity Partners has already raised $11 billion targeting a final close on $20 billion.

New Jersey also allocated $100 million to a separate co-investment vehicle of Vista Equity Partners VIII. Currently, the New Jersey Division of Investment allocates 12.03 percent of its portfolio to private equity.

