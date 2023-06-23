Institution: New York City Police Pension Fund
Headquarters: New York, US
AUM: $47.9 billion
Allocation to private equity: 10.08%
The New York City Police Pension Fund has committed $408 million to private equity, as revealed in their recent 20 June board meeting.
The largest of the commitments was $106.5 million slated for Platinum Equity Capital Partners VI. The buyout fund has a diversified focus in North America and Western Europe. Three funds – Lexington Capital Partners X, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe XIV and Apax XI – received $90 million commitments.
Finally, $31.5 million was committed to KKR European Fund VI, which recently reached a final close in March 2023 at $8 billion.
