The New York City-based public pension fund has unveiled commitments to five new vehicles, with the largest commitment slated for Platinum Equity Capital Partners VI.

Institution: New York City Police Pension Fund

Headquarters: New York, US

AUM: $47.9 billion

Allocation to private equity: 10.08%

The New York City Police Pension Fund has committed $408 million to private equity, as revealed in their recent 20 June board meeting.

The largest of the commitments was $106.5 million slated for Platinum Equity Capital Partners VI. The buyout fund has a diversified focus in North America and Western Europe. Three funds – Lexington Capital Partners X, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe XIV and Apax XI – received $90 million commitments.

Finally, $31.5 million was committed to KKR European Fund VI, which recently reached a final close in March 2023 at $8 billion.

