The Santa Ana, California-based Orange County Employees Retirement System has revealed six new commitments including $50m each to American Industrial Partners Fund VIII, Ares Pathfinder II and TCG Crossover Fund II.

Institution: Orange County Employees Retirement System

Headquarters: Santa Ana, US

AUM: $21.5 billion

Allocation to private equity: 15.3%

The Orange County Employees Retirement System has revealed $229.5 million in commitments to private equity, according to recently revealed meeting materials.

The Santa Ana, California-based public pension fund revealed three $50 million commitments each to American Industrial Partners Fund VIII, Ares Pathfinder II, and TCG Crossover Fund II.

A notable commitment is to The Column Groups TCG Crossover Fund II, a venture capital firm that backs North America biotech and life science companies. In addition to that is a $40 million re-up allocated to Altaris Health Partners VI, along with a $30 million commitment to Investindustrial Growth III. Lastly, $9.5 million was distributed to Cinven Arrow.

As of the 30 June 2023, the Orange County Employees Retirement System has allocated 15.3% of its portfolio to private equity.

