Share A- A+ 100%

While some LPs are finding private equity’s lack of exit activity a headache, others are using the slowdown as an opportunity to think more carefully about where they want to deploy capital. Malaysia’s largest state-backed investment company, Permodalan Nasional Berhad, is one such institution.

PNB was established in 1978 as a part of the country’s New Economic Policy and, until 2016, focused solely on domestic public equity investments. According to its latest annual report, PNB managed about 341.6 billion ringgit ($73.49 billion; €67.33 billion) of total assets as of 31 December 2022. Private equity makes up 4.5 percent of the fund’s total assets, having increasing from 2.8 percent in 2020 and 3.9 percent in 2021, and will continue to grow up to a 6-7 percent target allocation.

PNB’s private markets division has an annual target to deploy $1 billion in commitments, with 40 percent going to direct and co-investment opportunities, and the remainder to funds. The private markets team follows a Private Investment Framework which outlines investment allocations every three years, and is currently in its second such programme.

“Back in 2017, we decided to diversify the portfolio allocation in a few ways, one is we wanted to get exposure into private equity and real estate, we also wanted to get exposure into the global markets,” Rick Ramli, chief investment officer for private and strategic investments, tells Private Equity International. “We’ve gotten a lot of new outreaches from newer funds, especially in the mid-market segment.”

PNB’s private markets team has been actively seeking secondaries opportunities in its first two frameworks as capital deployment is generally faster than primary funds.

“When we went from PIF I to PIF II, we essentially allocated more to secondaries because we saw a greater need for liquidity within PNB, and we also saw that the secondary markets were maturing nicely and there was a lot of dealflow in the secondary market,” Ramli says. The institution participates in both GP- and LP-led opportunities and is open to continuation funds.

As the largest state-backed investor in Malaysia, PNB has capacity to commit hundreds of millions of dollars per opportunity. For secondaries, the LP generally participates with a low three-digit ticket and a double-digit ticket for more nascent vehicles. “For the global buyout funds, the ticket size has been larger historically,” Ramli notes. “For directs, it’s usually a smaller amount because ultimately you’re taking a higher risk as you are doing it in a particular company.”

As fundraising slows in 2023, PNB is taking the opportunity to more closely scrutinise new and existing GPs, and become more selective with its commitments.

“We’re taking this time to assess the existing state of managers that we have and also to get to know new managers,” Ramli says.

“A lot of new managers are also now proactively reaching out because I guess the sources of traditional funding are less abundant. Now if you are a large LP, you can probably negotiate a lot stronger for some of the terms. Before that was kind of take it or leave it, now you have more time to look at, to do proper due diligence,” he adds.

GP selection

When it comes to selecting fund managers, consistency and LP support are key for PNB. The institution sources opportunities based on fund track records and evaluates how its geographical allocation fits into PNB’s overall portfolio.

“We look at LP support in the sense that are they flexible in terms of responding to our needs, the kind of reports we want, are they on time? Are they detailed enough in their reporting?” says Ramli.

With slower fundraising and fewer deals, the CIO views 2023 as the time to evaluate how GPs manage assets and generate growth during a difficult cycle. To that end, the institution has dialled down PE investments this year while awaiting market recovery, PEI reported last week.

“The funds or the GPs really need to focus on portfolio management, how to unlock its value,” Ramli notes. “That’s how we’re kind of watching out and seeing how they do this before we ramp commitments up again.”

Besides track record and individual fund or deal performance, consistency – both of the manager and of the funds – takes precedence. “What we value is an experienced manager that delivers a consistent return that they said they will deliver,” Ramli adds.

Instead of relying on two hero assets with very strong performance out of 10 portfolio companies, PNB values a low loss ratio and consistent return across the fund; experienced GPs that have performed well across various economic cycles and different strategies are preferred. The institution is staying away from first-time funds for the time being due to a lack of track records. “As we mature and as the portfolio becomes larger, we might look at newer, especially for newer segments,” Ramli says.

According to its latest annual report, domestic investments accounted for about 45 percent of PNB’s private equity portfolio in terms of market value as of 31 December 2022. Global investments have grown to 55 percent, up from 38 percent in 2021. ”A lot of the incremental deployment has been outside of Malaysia,” Ramli notes.

North America-focused strategies take up 50 to 60 percent of PNB’s PE portfolio, followed by Europe (30 to 40 percent) and the remainder in Asia. “In Asia, we’re looking for mostly pan-Asia managers, usually buyout funds. We’ve not done sector-specific funds yet in our evolution and we are mostly sector agnostic.”

While PNB has consistently participated in global mega-buyout funds, the mid-market space is an increasing area of interest.

“We’ve been tracking some mid-market opportunities, plus the fact that we now have a team that knows how to assess mid-market funds, we will likely meet our mid-market buyout allocation,” Ramli says, noting that, the team did not meet their target allocation for mid-market strategies in the first two PIF mandates and was overweight mega-funds.

Sourcing mid-market opportunities requires thorough due diligence to pick the right funds out of a massive pool of options. “That itself is a big challenge because there are many mid-market funds and to effectively assess mid-market funds, you need quite strong in-house capabilities to look at the end-to-end of whether it is the right fund,” Ramli says.

The private markets unit has developed an operational due diligence framework for the in-house team which investigates operational levers, compliance, risk valuation policies, ESG policies and fund details when sourcing opportunities.

ESG action

Though ESG and impact investing initiatives have traditionally been low on LPs’ list of priorities in Asia, PNB unveiled an ESG and sustainability plans in April 2022 that included a commitment to achieving net zero across the institution by 2025 and a net-zero portfolio by 2050.

PNB’s Sustainability Framework covers 10 corporate-wide sustainability goals, which include having 40 percent women in leadership roles by 2025 and setting aside a total of 10 billion ringgit to be invested into green and transition assets by 2030.

In April 2023, the institution also committed to the United Nations Global Compact, making it the first government-linked investment company in Malaysia to be part of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. As of 23 August, a total of 247 companies in Malaysia had signed up for the initiative.

PNB is in the process of baselining the carbon emissions of its portfolios, including private equity investments, and ESG evaluation criteria will be considered in any new commitments.

“We reported 12 million tons of overall portfolio emissions, and when you look at sources of those emissions, it’s mostly our domestic investments,” Ramli says. PNB’s domestic public and private investments include majority shareholdings in palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation Berhad; automotive manufacturing company UMW Holdings Berhad; and oil and gas company Velesto Energy, among others. The top 12 strategic holdings account for about 80 percent of the overall portfolio emissions.

Baselining the private markets portfolio is more challenging than public equities, as access to emissions information is still not standardised across firms and regions, Ramli notes. “Private equity is less consistent, the standards are a bit different depending on whether you’re in the US or Europe and so on,” said he adds. “We’re trying to sign up for the Data Conversion Initiative, which a lot of LPs around the world have signed up for in order to get access to private equity investment emissions and how LPs report and to also standardise the GPs’ reports.”

While the standardisation of ESG reporting and universal access to information in private equity investments remains a work in progress, PNB is starting to measure current and upcoming investments against its sustainability framework.

“Whether it’s a direct or fund investment, we will start assessing two things,” Ramli says. “Firstly, we’ll assess the carbon impact: if I make this investment, is it higher, does it increase my average intensity or is it below my average intensity? We will also assess the funds, and also direct investments in terms of an ESG assessment.”