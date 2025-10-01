Return to search
Portco CFOs disappoint GPs on value creation, finance stewardship
A new survey reveals concerns that finance leaders are weak on the basics and lack urgency on exit readiness.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
A new survey reveals concerns that finance leaders are weak on the basics and lack urgency on exit readiness.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination