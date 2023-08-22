Private Fund Leaders Survey: Dedicated wealth teams to become the norm

The survey, which compiled responses from 101 senior buyout, growth, private debt, VC, real estate and infrastructure executives globally, found that more than 60% have, or plan to have, private wealth units.

Teams dedicated to accessing private wealth capital are set to become the norm for alternatives managers, according to Private Equity International‘s Private Fund Leaders Survey 2023.

The survey, which compiled responses from 101 senior buyout, growth, private debt, venture capital, real estate and infrastructure executives globally over the summer, found that a quarter of GPs already have teams dedicated to private wealth clients. A further 36 percent plan to develop one.

Firms such as Apollo Global Management, KKR and Partners Group are investing heavily behind ways to access private wealth capital at scale. Blackstone, for its part, nearly doubled the size of Blackstone’s private wealth team last year, taking it from 160 professionals in October 2021 to around 300 by November 2022.

“In recent years, the most forward-thinking GPs have built dedicated teams to focus on fundraising from private wealth investors and more will follow in the years to come,” Niklas Amundsson, partner at placement agent Monument Group, told PEI.

Though only 21 percent of GPs currently have a defined strategy in place for tapping this investor base, fund managers are increasingly catering to smaller LPs including family offices and private wealth clients as a result of PE’s challenging fundraising environment.

GPs with strategies dedicated to this segment include Hamilton Lane, with its semi-liquid Senior Credit Opportunities Fund and the Private Access Fund for global or US investors. EQT‘s Nexus will also offer high-net-worth investors exposure to the firm’s various fund platforms with quarterly redemptions.

Respondents said the top challenges in attracting wealth capital was having the resources to do so (43 percent) and ensuring they understand the illiquidity of private markets (31 percent).

Education is key for private wealth investors to understand the illiquid nature and risks of private investments, and GPs may benefit from a dedicated team that can provide the necessary guidance. “Private wealth investors are relatively new to the asset class and have slightly different investment criteria than institutional investors, especially when it comes to liquidity preferences,” said Amundsson. “Hence, there is a need for both education and product innovation.”

Private banks and wealth management businesses have traditionally been the key distribution channels bridging GPs and private wealth investors, though digital fundraising platforms such as Moonfare are also making this process increasingly streamlined for individuals.

“The opportunity goes far beyond wealthy private banking clients,” noted Amundsson. “The Australian market would be a good example of this, where ‘wholesale investors’ who invest A$100,000 ($64,121; €58,810) per fund were an important part of many Australian GPs fundraising success during covid, when international investors were less focused on the market due to global travel restrictions.”

That said, only 20 percent of respondents anticipate receiving a greater share of capital from private wealth investors via digital fundraising platforms in the next five years.