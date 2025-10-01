Retailisation of PE: Why embracing innovation will be key
Opening private markets to retail investors comes with specific challenges around structuring and tax in Europe, write PwC’s Frida Karlsson and Femke van der Zeijden.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Opening private markets to retail investors comes with specific challenges around structuring and tax in Europe, write PwC’s Frida Karlsson and Femke van der Zeijden.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination