SBCERA approves private equity pacing plan

The California-based pension has approved a 25% reduction in its private equity budget for 2023.

Name: San Bernardino County Employees’ Retirement Association

Headquarters: San Bernardino, US

AUM: $13.9 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18.6%

The San Bernardino County Employees’ Retirement Association has approved their private equity pacing plan for 2023.

The California-based public pension plan has decided to slash their private equity budget by 25 percent. SBCERA is targeting an allocation of $525 million to the asset class, down from a $700 million allocation in 2022. It currently allocates 18.6 percent of its portfolio towards private equity.

SBCERA joins a list of US public pension funds, such as the Alaska Permanent Fund, that are reducing their private equity budget.

