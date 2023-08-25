SBCERS reveals fresh commitments

Two $10 million private equity commitments have been made by Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System.

Institution: Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Goleta, US

AUM: $4.2 Billion

Allocation to private equity: 13.6%

The Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System revealed $20 million in commitments to new private equity funds.

The US based pension fund allocated $10 million to Mount Kisco-based GP Kohlberg & Company. The commitment is to Kohlberg X, the firms latest North America buyout vehicle, which is targeting a $5 billion dollar final close.

A further $10 million was allocated to KPS Special Situations Fund VI managed by KPS Capital Partners. The fifth generation of KPS Special Situations vehicle achieved a final close in 2019 at $6.12 billion. Fund VI is targeting a final close of $8 billion after launching in April of this year.

As of July 2023, the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System has a 13.6 percent allocation to private equity.

