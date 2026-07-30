PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: CVC’s biggest flagship yet?
In today's edition, CVC gears up for what could prove another mammoth raise; Tikehau makes a string of realisations; GTCR is targeting the PE 'logjam' with its latest fund.
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In today's edition, CVC gears up for what could prove another mammoth raise; Tikehau makes a string of realisations; GTCR is targeting the PE 'logjam' with its latest fund.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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