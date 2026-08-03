PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: GP phone OMERS
In today's edition, A closer look at OMERS PE's newest funds czar; How to win friends and influence GPs; Singapore's alts community appears to tread water – with a catch.
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In today's edition, A closer look at OMERS PE's newest funds czar; How to win friends and influence GPs; Singapore's alts community appears to tread water – with a catch.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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