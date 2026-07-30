PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Blue Owl reaches $10.6bn for latest GP stakes fund
The vehicle ‘will wrap up this year’ after multiple extensions to its projected timeline, CFO Alan Kirshenbaum says on the firm’s latest earnings call.
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The vehicle ‘will wrap up this year’ after multiple extensions to its projected timeline, CFO Alan Kirshenbaum says on the firm’s latest earnings call.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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