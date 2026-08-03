Investor Intentions: NYSTRS sets private equity pacing for 2027
The public pension fund seeks to invest up to $2.7bn in commitments to the asset class for FY 2027.
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The public pension fund seeks to invest up to $2.7bn in commitments to the asset class for FY 2027.
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