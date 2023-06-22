SMRS strengthens relationship with Khosla Ventures

The State of Michigan Retirement System has committed to three Khosla Ventures vehicles.

Institution: State of Michigan Retirement Systems

Headquarters: Lansing, US

AUM: $95.3 billion

Allocation to private equity: 23.5%

The State of Michigan Retirement System has committed $75 million to venture capital firm Khosla Ventures.

The largest commitment was to Khosla Ventures VII, which received a $50 million commitment. The fund is targeting a $1.5 billion close, making investments into clean tech/renewables and TMT in North America.

Two smaller commitments were also made to Khosla Ventures Opportunity II and Khosla Ventures Seed F, both receiving a $12.5 million commitment. The State of Michigan Retirement System has a long standing relationship with Khosla Ventures.

