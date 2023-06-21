South Dakota commits to CVC Capital Partners

Institution: South Dakota Investment Council

Headquarters: Sioux Falls, US

AUM: $19.1 billion

Allocation to private equity: 10.9%

The South Dakota Investment Council has revealed a commitment of up to €100 million to CVC Capital Partners IX in their recent meeting minutes.

CVC Capital Partners launched CVC Capital Partners IX in 2022 with the goal of raising €25 billion for the diversified buyout fund.

The South Dakota Investment Council joins a long list of US based pension funds that have already pledged large commitments to the fund, with MassPRIM committing €250 million to the fund in May, and LACERA committing a further €250 million in June. The vehicle is managing to attract LPs despite the difficult fundraising environment.

