PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Sweden’s Alecta: Purchase multiples are the new DPI
Disciplined entry pricing links directly to value creation, Jonas Nyquist, head of alternatives at the €126.7bn pension, tells PEI.
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Disciplined entry pricing links directly to value creation, Jonas Nyquist, head of alternatives at the €126.7bn pension, tells PEI.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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