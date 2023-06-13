The largest commitment revealed by the State of Wisconsin Investment Board was $200m to Ashbridge Annex Fund I.

Institution: State of Wisconsin Investment Board

Headquarters: Madison, US

AUM: $137.6 billion

Allocation to private equity: 14.86%

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board has revealed $888.2 million in commitments to private equity from January to March 2023.

The largest of the commitments made by the public pension fund was $200 million to Ashbridge Annex Fund I. The fund is managed by Morgan Stanley Private Markets Solutions.

Another large commitment was made to GTCR XIV, which received $150 million. The North American buyout fund recently closed in March at $11.5 billion, representing GTCR’s largest fund to date.

Of the $888.2 million committed by SWIB, $70.6 million was committed to undisclosed co-funds investing in healthcare, industrials, information technology and materials.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments