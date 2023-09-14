SWIB unveils fresh round of commitments

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board revealed six private equity commitments, including €100m to CVC Capital Partners IX.

Name: State of Wisconsin Investment Board

Headquarters: Madison, US

AUM: $135.6 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18%

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board has revealed six new private equity commitments in its 13 September meeting materials.

The Investment Board allocated its largest commitment of €100 million to CVC Capital Partners IX, a diversified buyout fund with a focus in North America and Europe. On top of that, $50 million was allocated to Great Range Capital Fund III, €50 million to Rivean Capital Fund VII and $75 million to SkyKnight IV.

Paris based investment firm Montefiore Investment received two commitments, with SWIB earmarking €25 million to Montefiore Investment Expansion Fund and €75 million to Montefiore Investment Fund VI.

Furthermore, the US-based public pension allocated $175.3 million to undisclosed co-investment funds. These are to invest across healthcare, industrials, financial services, consumer products and information technology.

