Third of LPs believe continuation funds interfere with alignment, finds Goldman Sachs survey

A disconnect exists between GPs and LPs on the use of financing tools such as NAV loans and continuation funds.

The prevailing narrative in private equity these days is that GP-led continuation fund deals are the hottest ticket around – that every GP is ready to run a process to extend its hold over a treasured asset, while simultaneously delivering proceeds back to LPs in older funds and capturing a new stream of fees.

The reality, though, appears to be that limited partners have concerns that continuation funds, as well as other alternatives to liquidity like NAV loans, are potentially disrupting their relationship with managers.

Goldman Sachs recently surveyed more than 200 LPs and GPs and found that a large swathe of LPs believe continuation funds and NAV loans negatively impact the alignment of their relationships with GPs. Around 42 percent of LP respondents reported that fund financing structures like NAV loans interfere with LP/GP alignment, with only 8 percent reporting that they enhance alignment. Meanwhile, 38 percent of LPs in the survey found that continuation funds interfere with alignment, with 8 percent reporting an enhancement to alignment.

The survey also found that one in five GP respondents said they expect traditional M&A asset sales as the main path to liquidity over the next year, with continuation funds as the least likely option, even behind IPOs, according to the survey.

Time, expense and potential misalignment are some of the concerns for LPs when it comes to continuation funds. NAV loans have a similar profile. In this case, GPs are monetising a fund’s portfolio for various reasons: to continue expanding existing investments or to help bridge them through challenges; to distribute proceeds to LPs seeking liquidity from older funds; or to pay down debt approaching maturities.

Differing opinions

Questions regarding alignment arise with the idea that a GP could get new fees and carry potential out of an older asset. Rather than simply selling, which is what many LPs would like to see, the GP is engaging in a complicated and conflicted process that will involve further expense and analysis on the part of LPs.

The GP may also be plucking the best performing asset out of a fund and locking in carried interest on that one deal, even if the main fund drops out of carry without its superstar

portfolio company.

NAV loans, which have been around for years, gained momentum last year as LPs chose not to sell on the secondaries market because of deep discounts. The market for NAV-based financings is estimated between $80 billion and $100 billion, affiliate title Buyouts reports, with around $30 billion of NAV deals completed last year.

One senior investment officer at a large public system says they have been pushing back on their GPs who are considering floating NAV loans for various reasons. “We’ve definitely communicated to our partners that we’re not happy about it. If it’s just an effort to try to generate DPI to make that metric look good, in my mind that’s artificial.”

A more reasonable scenario would be a portfolio with debt approaching maturity that needs to bridge a challenging time, the investment officer said. “If that’s the best solution to deal with it, that’s an example where we could work through it as an opportunistic situation to take the least bad path.”