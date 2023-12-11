This Asian pension fund wants to triple its private equity exposure

For most investors, 2023 has been a year of wait and see. Given the denominator effect and the multitude of geopolitical and economic events taking place, many institutions have been deploying less capital in the asset class.

Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP), Malaysia’s pension fund for public employees, is going against the current.

The M$184.5 billion ($38.7 billion; €36.6 billion) pension set out an ambitious plan late last year to triple its private equity exposure over the next three years. The scheme, Teras Lima (Teras 5), will see KWAP’s exposure go from 4 percent as of 31 December 2022 to 12 percent by 2025. This is part of the pension’s wider goal to increase its portfolio’s time-weighted return to 7 percent within three years.

Teras 5 was put into action during the past year. The number of PE commitments the pension has made since its launch is double the annual average of prior years.

“The only way you can achieve such [a] target without increasing your risk allowance is by doing more in private equity,” chief investment officer Hazman Hilmi Sallahuddin tells Private Equity International.

Prior to implementing its new framework, only 10 percent of KWAP’s investments were in the private markets, including infrastructure, real estate and private equity, with the remainder placed in public equities. Teras 5 aims to double the pension’s overall private markets exposure to 23 percent, with 12 percent being PE and VC allocations.

“Under this new [strategic asset allocation], we want to double the exposure in private markets… It’s a very aggressive and ambitious target. [It] won’t be easy, but possible, and we know that that’s where we need to go,” Sallahuddin adds.

As KWAP is actively seeking out new GP relationships, it seems the current downmarket offers something of an opportunity. After all, GPs are likely to value investors like KWAP that come in during a difficult fundraising period rather than shying away.

“Correction is coming, and funds are just waiting for that to happen. Because of that, we do believe the vintage this year and next year is a good vintage”

LPs are finding themselves with more bargaining power at the negotiating table as it becomes less common for GPs to come across sizeable cheques. “The big ones are especially friendlier now. I suppose when you are there when [times are] hard for them, then they remember you more. We try to leverage on that as well.”

Another advantage for actively committing now, according to Sallahuddin, is to leverage correcting valuations. “Correction is coming, and funds are just waiting for that to happen. Because of that, we do believe that the vintage this year and next year is a good vintage for us to go in.

“Having that long-term investor mindset, we are okay with the current cyclical trend, and we do foresee that of course things should recover over the next five to seven years.”

Seeking co-investments

Tripling KWAP’s private equity exposure in three years is undoubtedly ambitious. According to Sallahuddin, the pension will utilise direct investments to achieve that target.

Sallahuddin joined the pension from Damansara Assets in January 2022, and prior to that served for 10 years at Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad. Before Sallahuddin joined KWAP, the pension had only six direct PE investments in its portfolio. “By the end of this year, we hope to be able to close six new direct investments,” says Sallahuddin.

“Especially in this region, we see that we can participate in terms of value creation. Besides the financial capital, we can also share some knowledge capital, as well as the network capital with the GP and the company – and it goes both ways as well. It’s good exposure for my team to learn.”

KWAP’s latest allocation framework aims to balance the pension’s PE exposure to 75 percent in fund commitments and 25 percent in direct investments. Most of the direct investments will be co-investment opportunities, Sallahuddin says. Co-investment “economically makes sense” as a result of the reduced fees and, eventually, higher returns.

Previously, the pension was not as active in co-investments given the complexity of internal processes associated with the structure. With the new framework in place, approval for co-investment participation has sped up, and KWAP now typically asks for LPAC and co-investment rights when committing to funds, should the funds in question reach a minimum size threshold.

“The processes of finalising deal terms, hiring external experts and closing co-investments have also been revamped,” says Sallahuddin. “This has enabled KWAP to participate in competitive and time-sensitive co-investment deals. I think we have done at least around five co-investments since last year: two with our existing GPs and three with the potential GPs. We foresee that we will do more.”

GP requirements

KWAP is already sure of what it needs to do to meet Teras 5’s ambitious 3x exposure target.

The pension is seeking to funnel about 50 percent of its allocations into buyouts, 20 percent in growth equity, 15 percent in venture capital and 15 percent in LP-led secondaries. As of December 2022, the pension’s portfolio has 59.3 percent in buyouts, 18.7 percent in growth equity, 11.8 percent in LP-leds and 10.3 percent in venture capital.

According to Sallahuddin, the pension is currently committed to 70 funds across 50 GPs and is actively making re-ups to existing managers while building new GP relationships with experienced managers. “The ratio of new funds to total funds investment is about one-third [new funds, two-thirds existing funds].”

Staying mostly sector agnostic, KWAP is also open to exploring more specialised funds in the future. According to PEI data, the pension committed to software specialist Hg’s buyout strategy Saturn 3 in 2022 and, more recently, to 500 Global’s 500 Southeast Asia III, both of which are tech focused.

“When evaluating specialist managers, KWAP looks for managers in verticals that the team has identified, and has some experience in, via our generalist managers,” Sallahuddin says. “A lot of research and analysis is done on the underlying sector before a specialist manager is selected, given the different risk-return profile compared to a generalist manager.”

For new GP relationships, KWAP is keen to participate in more mid-market opportunities given the sector’s attractive growth potential. “We first started with investing [in] big names, but we realised that there’s also value in looking at more mid-tier funds,” says Sallahuddin. “We will focus on selective managers, especially those that specialise in distressed and special situations investing.”

A good track record is a must when it comes to selecting new GPs. “Our requirement is that [the funds] have to be in the top quartile.” Instead of focusing on internal rates of return, many LPs now share a growing emphasis on distributed to paid-in capital – and KWAP is one of them. “A GP may have a good IRR, but if they have low DPI then the investment committee will say, ‘Hey, what’s going on? Can they exit, or are they just good at investing, not divesting?’”

According to Sallahuddin, the team structure and culture of managers are key considerations, too. When doing due diligence on GPs, KWAP looks into the progression of the fund management team – in particular, how long they have been working together. “At the end of the day, when we invest in the fund, we trust the GP. Reputation risk is one thing that worries me. My worry is that I wake up one day and one GP may make statements or investments that would impact us negatively.”

Diversifying geographies

The majority of KWAP’s investments are concentrated in the domestic market, with 80 percent of the portfolio in Malaysia and 20 percent global. Sallahuddin says the ideal split is to reach a 70-30 ratio. “Percentage wise, that sounds as if we are reducing domestic [exposure]. But of course, when we get that percentage, we assume that the fund size will grow, so the 70 percent of the bigger fund size is bigger than the 80 percent of the current size.”

For private equity, North American investments account for about half of its allocation, while Europe and Asia each make up a quarter. With KWAP’s aim to diversify and participate in more mid-market opportunities, Europe is where the pension fund’s

interests lie.

“In the past two years since I [joined KWAP], there has been a push to rebalance it a bit. [We are] trying to look more at Europe,” says Sallahuddin. “The percentage in North America might be reduced a bit, and more allocation will be given to Europe and Asia.”

Apart from growing its international exposure, KWAP is also thinking about ways to support Malaysia and Southeast Asia’s private markets development. Given the mixed bag of concerns regarding China’s private equity slowdown and its unique regulatory risks, many US investors are rethinking their exposure within Asia – giving Malaysia and the wider Southeast Asia region a rare opportunity to take the spotlight.

Southeast Asia has a burgeoning start-up population and desirable demographic tailwinds, including cultural diversity, a digitalised, young population, and a growing middle class. One Singapore-based fund manager told PEI in August: “While I agree that traditionally our focus has been in China specifically – just because we were quite positive of China’s outlook at the time of the founding – over the past couple of years, the regulatory challenges, as well as the weak macro environment, really doesn’t warrant us to double down in China.

“If you look at the overall ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] market, you’re seeing five different countries where all of them are seeing a rise of the middle class themselves. That’s why we think in the near to medium term, the investment opportunities in Southeast Asia might be potentially attractive for us.”

“You have serious players here from ASEAN… Imagine if all five or six of us create a club deal”

KWAP also notices the appeal. Sallahuddin says what is missing, however, is cooperation. “ASEAN itself as a coalition has been struggling to get [some things] done,” he says. “We do need the coordination and more dialogue.”

He also agrees that, compared with developed markets like the US, finding chunky, large deals is not easy. “But I suppose that’s where people like us can come in and curate and

create the deal.”

By “curate and create” , the CIO means to encourage cooperation between domestic institutional investors, or even through cross-country co-investments.

“You have serious players here from ASEAN. In Malaysia we have [Permodalan Nasional Berhad], Khazanah Nasional and KWAP. In Singapore, we have GIC and Temasek; in Indonesia you have [the Indonesia Investment Authority]. If you combine the whole AUM of these companies, it is huge. Imagine if all five or six of us create a club deal – it definitely can attract attention and money from outside.”

Sallahuddin says the next step is to attract intranational co-investment in order to create sizeable transactions and excitement in the local market. KWAP has been making an effort to find co-investment opportunities with other prominent Malaysian pension funds such as PNB, the Employees Provident Fund and Khazanah.

KWAP also launched Dana Perintis – or ‘pioneer fund’ – in September, which will invest up to M$500 million in Malaysian venture and start-up firms over the next two years. This will take place both via funds and through direct investments.

In a statement accompanying the launch, Sallahuddin said the scheme will put in “expertise, resources and commitment to [see] these Malaysian start-ups succeed on a global stage”. He tells PEI that KWAP’s plan is to formulate a similar programme within the next two years specifically to support the PE sphere in Malaysia.

Making an impact

Across Asia, ESG and impact investing initiatives are comparatively more nascent than in the US and Europe. According to Mayer Brown’s Sustainable Private Equity in Asia report, the ESG-related PE regulatory regime in Asia is still at an early stage of development, with only 25 percent of Asian managers consulting with their LPs in order to align their sustainability priorities. However, some Malaysian institutional investors – including KWAP and PNB – have incorporated ESG guidelines into their deal sourcing and investment requirements, with the expectation that fund managers will see the need to make changes to their own processes as a result.

KWAP, for instance, seeks GPs that are signatories of the UN’s Principles for Responsible Investment. Managers under the programme are required to annually report on their responsible investment activities and integrate climate risk into all their investment

processes.

“We do look at ESG perspectives and ESG integration of the GP,” says Sallahuddin. “One of the favourite questions [asked] by the investment committee… when we look at funds [is], ‘Are they signatories to the UN PRI?’ That will always be the question. And if they’re not, when?”

Transparency and consistency in ESG reporting is another issue Sallahuddin hopes to see improvement in, as different jurisdictions can have vastly different reporting standards. Hong Kong and Singapore have detailed requirements for PE managers on issues relating to climate change and environmental issues. However, in South Korea, China and Japan, ESG guidelines are either still developing or are only applicable to the public market.

When KWAP evaluates deals and commitments, ESG reports are key components of the decision-making process. Sallahuddin says a touch of flexibility is also needed during this time of transition, rather than strictly rejecting companies that haven’t outlined their ESG

incorporation plans.

“We need to recognise there is a transition period,” he says. “If there’s intention that [the managers] want to transition then perhaps we can reconsider [the deal], but if there’s no intention and they’re really totally opposite of what we are doing then definitely better for us to avoid.”

Moving beyond ESG, KWAP is exploring the possibility of participating in impact investments more broadly. “As a pension fund, we do believe in ESG and impact investing,” says Sallahuddin. “We have invested in impact funds, we have invested in direct companies that do impact, and we intend to do more.”

The responses to ESG and impact investments are nuanced. Anti-ESG sentiments have been growing in certain parts of the US, while GPs are treading carefully to not risk greenwashing claims. Another common perception is that investing in impact may compromise financial returns as capital is directed towards achieving sustainability goals.

Sallahuddin takes a different stance: “When we talk about impact, it does not mean philanthropy – you don’t have to compromise returns… You just need to find the right impact deals, or curate the right impact deals that give you the return as a pension fund.”

KWAP’s first impact investment was through an impact fund by a “big brand’, according to the CIO. “When we look at their first three funds, they all provide more than 20 percent net IRR. I think perhaps the common perception when we talk about impact – [that] you always have to give up returns – is no longer valid.”

As a pension fund, KWAP’s fiduciary duty has always been to deliver returns. However, Sallahuddin says that rather than just focusing on financial gains, the pension fund is now strategically aiming for “sustainable and responsible” investments. ESG and impact investments seek to make fundamental improvements and create value in underlying assets, and that in turn drives long-term consistent returns. This combination is what aligns with KWAP’s goals.

“ESG and impact investments are meant to address the systemic risks over the long run,” he says. “There’s no point if you get 30 percent IRR now in the first five years, and the next five years you’re going to get zero.”

Looking ahead, Sallahuddin says the pension fund is also thinking about whether ESG and impact investing should be considered a separate asset class, and therefore be allocated to through an individual bucket.

“One thing that we are doing at KWAP lately is trying to address this question: should we create a separate asset class that does ESG and impact investing that has a

lower threshold?

“No doubt there will be some opportunity where the returns are below our threshold. I suppose that’s where we need to be flexible and see whether we can participate or not.”