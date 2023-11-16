Tulare County reveals proposed pacing plan

The California pension is planning $58m in commitments for 2024.

Name: Tulare County Employees’ Retirement Association

Headquarters: Visalia, US

AUM: $1.9 billion

Allocation to private equity: 8%

Tulare County Employees’ Retirement Association has unveiled its proposed private equity pacing plan for 2024.

The California-based pension plan is planning to commit $58 million towards private equity in 2024, with $40 million for buyout strategies and $18 million for venture capital. Tulare will aim to spread these commitments across three to five funds.

Currently, Tulare County is targeting a 12 percent allocation towards private equity by 2027.

