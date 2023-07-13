Share A- A+ 100%

Unlike institutional investors, wealthy individuals may have little or no prior experience of what exactly private markets investing entails. Education is therefore key to unlocking this lucrative investor base’s full potential.

Private equity is replete with characteristics that can seem daunting for first-time private equity investors. Illiquidity, for example, is often cited as one of the greatest barriers to entry at scale for individual investors.

“You need to think about investment periods in a different way to how institutional investors might think about commitment drawdowns – long investment periods can be painful to clients,” Michael Ostro, head of private markets group Asia at Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée, told Private Equity International.

“If a client is investing a million today but their capital is only being called over a five-year period, they’re not an endowment fund, they’re not getting capital on a monthly basis. There is a psychologically blocked amount of their money, and it may not be fully put to work,” Ostro added. “Drawdown needs to be fast. J-curve, it’s a necessary evil in the private market universe, but it’s still psychologically painful.”

Frequently asked questions from individual investors include “when am I going to get my money back?” and “what if I need my money sooner?”, said Sanjay Gupta, head of co-investments at digital platform Moonfare.

“Private equity is an asset class that has real duration in the underlying assets,” he added. “You buy a company; you have to hold it in order to generate alpha over the public markets, and this just has to be communicated more.”

An intermediated process

One of the most common ways for managers to reach individual investors is via private banks and wealth advisers. This dynamic does carry with it the potential for conflict of interest. Some wealth managers, for example, are commissioned to put certain funds forward, potentially overlooking the portfolio suitability of a client.

“The biggest mistake that can happen is that the banks don’t inform their clients properly about the various asset classes the vehicle invests in, such as real estate, private equity or infrastructure,” said Peter Beske Nielsen, partner and global head of wealth management at EQT.

Without full disclosure and an understanding of what the vehicle or investment opportunity entails, clients may not be making a well-informed decision over the liquidity and risk-return profile. They may also gravitate towards brand name strategies without evaluating its suitability to their investment goals and financial needs.

“As a long-term investor, you don’t need to get 20 percent returns on your portfolio to preserve capital,” Nielsen said. “If you can just get a steady return over a longer period of time, then you don’t need that high investment returns. Where the decision lies with the client – that’s where education is needed.”

Education in practice

Education can come in various shapes or forms: GPs and wealth advisers may, for example, employ newsletters, webinars or even one-to-one meetings to ensure individual investors are well informed.

“We provide everything from workshops that are recorded online that one can watch on their iPhone or their iPad,” said Moonfare’s Gupta. “We have electronic Q&As, we have documents, we have education modules.”

Though learning materials can be made readily available, GPs may have no way of ensuring the investor is reading them. “Between the materials provided and the end investor, there might have a disconnect and that’s where the bankers play a very big role,” said EQT’s Nielsen.

The more layers between a GP and the end investor, the greater the potential for communication problems to arise. “It’s us speaking to product selectors or fund selectors, fund selectors educating relationship managers and relationship managers educating the clients – so there is a longer cascade of information,” said Kerrine Koh, managing director for client solutions at Hamilton Lane. Even with readily available information and learning materials, fund managers cannot fully ensure the message is relayed via private bankers, or that end investors fully incorporate that knowledge into commitment decisions.

Nielsen added that EQT is spending more time and energy on choosing private banks partners they can ensure will adequately educate investors.

UBP, for its part, educates clients directly. “We very rarely, if ever, put managers in front of our clients,” Ostro said. “That’s the only way you can really control education, by doing it yourself.”

Ostro added that the education process requires a lot of resources, and that it involves telling investors what to expect from the investment rather than merely selling a certain product. “You need to be available to explain that to the clients and they need to be able to understand that,” he said.

Of course, individual investors that are not covered by private banks may not have the same access to education materials or advice. Social media and non-exclusive materials can therefore play a major role in informing individuals and addressing misconceptions towards private equity. Media platforms can also be more effective in reaching millennials investors that are only just beginning to invest.

“Our podcast is on Spotify, it’s on Apple, it’s one that is readily available to everyone,” said Koh. “Our LinkedIn, our Twitter page, et cetera, that tends to be very bite size videos and also very short thought pieces that guides certain topic.”

Establishing trust

Private equity’s rising appetite for private wealth appears to be reciprocal. According to Bain & Co’s Global Private Equity Report 2023, individual investors’ allocation to alternatives is expected to reach $13 trillion by 2032, growing at 12 percent annually, compared with 8 percent for institutional investors.

Private equity managers can build further trust and confidence with individual investors by ensuring alignment with their goals and providing appropriate flexibility in liquidity.

“They’re entrusting us with money for a very long period of time in open-ended vehicles,” said Koh. “I think generally the industry needs to pay back by holding themselves to a higher bar of transparency, product development, making sure that the products are actually robust and high quality as well.”

First-time investors might be more comfortable with semi-liquid strategies, which have proliferated in recent years. Examples of semi-liquid strategies include EQT’s Nexus strategy, which is initially available in Europe and APAC with a €25,000 minimum commitment and target net returns of 12-15 percent. Investors have the option to subscribe on a monthly basis and request redemptions on a quarterly basis.

Moonfare last year unveiled plans to launch its own semi-liquid products. The platform currently provides an interim liquidity mechanisms, with investors able to sell their holdings at several points each year through a strategic partnership with Lexington Partners.

Private banks are also providing their clients with more liquid forms of private markets. UBP, for example, uses side letters and esoteric fund strategies to provide clients with more predictability and liquidity.

“Everybody’s got different liquidity needs, everybody’s got different personal financial needs and things happen in their lives,” said Gupta at Moonfare. “We want to make sure that they have an off ramp if they need it.”