Alpha is the new IRR, says Scientific Infra & Private Assets
LPs need a better way to assess how private equity funds perform, argues Frédéric Blanc-Brude, CEO of Scientific Infra & Private Assets, an EDHEC venture.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
LPs need a better way to assess how private equity funds perform, argues Frédéric Blanc-Brude, CEO of Scientific Infra & Private Assets, an EDHEC venture.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination